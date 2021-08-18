Kilcoyne: Kilcar Naomh Conaill saga not good for Donegal Football

The 2020 Donegal Senior Championship saga is set to rumble on.

Kilcar have lodged an appeal on the basis that the winners Naomh Conaill took on four substitutes during the two ten minute periods of extra-time where the rule book permits three.

If an appeal is to be successful, Naomh Conaill could be fined, force to play a replay or lose the game.

Brendan Kilcoyne is a former winning player and manager of the championship and found himself in a similar position with St Eunan's in the late 90's.

He says there is difficult days ahead for both clubs...