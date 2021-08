Almost €17,000 in funding has been dedicated to fisheries conservation in Donegal by Inland Fisheries Ireland and the Government.

The Rosses Anglers Association has received the funding in order to aid river habitat enhancement measures in the Dungloe catchment area, which are aiming to help salmon spawning and nursery in the area

The funding is part of a total of over €750,000 allocated to the fishing industry by Inland Fisheries Ireland in their 2021 Habitats and Conservation Scheme.