Donegal Intercultural Platform fears of catastrophe in Afghanistan

The Donegal Intercultural Platform has expressed fears of a catastrophe in Afghanistan.

The group says it is deeply concerned by the recent developments in the country following the takeover by the Taliban and particularly in relation to the impacts on women and girls.

In a statement they say those living in Donegal fear for the safety and security of their families in Afghanistan.

The Donegal Intercultural Platform is calling on the Irish Government to do what it can to ensure international aid continues to be available to Afghans.