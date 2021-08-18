Cork TD proposes any North-West Technological University be named after John Hume

A Cork North Central TD has called for the establishment of a cross-border technological University in the North-West region.

Cork Deputy Colm Burke says that such a university would symbolise the importance of North-South co-operation, and said that it could be a gateway for students from both North and South to experience different regions within the island of Ireland through link-ups with southern unis like University College Cork.

He says his interest in the North-West and cross-border co-operation stems from when during his time as Lord Mayor of Cork in 2004, the city awarded the late John Hume the freedom of the City - and proposes that any North-West technological university be named in Hume's honour...