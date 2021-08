The Irish Medical Organisation is warning parents about the dangers of their children eating cannabis jellies.

Temple Street Hospital in Dublin says the problem has worsened this year - describing it as a 'new phenomenon'.

Six children under 10 have been hospitalised in the past six months, after eating large amounts of the jellies.

Some needed intensive care, and Donegal Doctor Denis McCauley, Chair of the IMO's GP Committee, says the products can be fatal: