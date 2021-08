On this week's Business Matters, Ciaran O'Donnell talks to Martin and Steven O'Reilly from Ballybofey who have both taken time out from their teaching careers to focus full time on their business, O'Reilly Sports, which they set up three years ago.

Ciaran also talks to Larissa Feeney, founder of the award-winning company, Accountant Online.ie, who is the voluntary lead entrepreneur for the upcoming Acorns Programme.