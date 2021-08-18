1,861 new Covid-19 cases in ROI, 1,345 in NI today

A total of 1,861 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening in the Republic of Ireland.

As of the latest figures, there are currently 249 patients in hospitals with the virus, of which 54 of those are in intensive care units.

Meanwhile 1,345 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the North in the past 24 hours.

There have also been 11 additional Covid-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today.

394 patients are currently being treated for the virus in hospitals in the North, with 49 of those patients in ICU.

County Donegal's 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate meanwhile continues to rise - it now stands at 1,007.6 cases per 100,000 of the population, still twice the national average, which as of the latest figures is now 493.2 per 100,000.

County Monaghan has the highest 14-day incidence rate in the Republic, now at 1.200.6 cases per 100,000 people.