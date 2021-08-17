Vaccine mixing will be allowed in some circumstances – NIAC

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee has advised vaccines can be mixed in some limited circumstances.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has signed off on the move and has also confirmed a vaccine booster programme is in the works.

The mixing of different types of vaccine will be limited - for instance, where someone has had an adverse reaction to dose one, or has serious concerns about taking a second dose of the same vaccine, they may be given another as an alternative option - a first dose of AstraZeneca may be followed by a second dose of Pfizer, or vice versa.

NIAC is expected to make a recommendation on a potential campaign of booster vaccines next week - no decision has been taken as of yet, but if the booster programme was given the green light it's likely the first jabs would be given towards the end of September.