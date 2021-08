The President of Letterkenny Chamber has described traffic congestion in the town yesterday as a 'challenging situation'.

Traffic was backed up in and around the town as a result of ongoing road works on the Four Lane route between the Dry Arch and Polestar roundabouts.

The speed limit on the road has been reduced to 50km/h and yesterday a number of lanes were closed.

Michael Margey says yesterday's teething problems have now been resolved: