Over 1,000 people sign petition to address flooding in Strabane

Over 1,000 people have signed a petition calling upon Department for Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon to address the underlying structural problems causing repeated flooding in The Ballycolman Estate and at Pearse Gardens in Strabane.

Sinn Fein MLA Maoliosa McHugh is now making arrangements to present the petition to the Minister.

Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sinn Fein Councillor Michaela Boyle says residents from the areas have stood in solidarity with their neighbours:

The online version of the petition still can be signed at: http://chng.it/4rbFh7dQ