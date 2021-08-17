Oakes & Kearney win Seven Sisters Mountain Race

The 2021 edition of the Seven Sisters Mountain running events took place Saturday August 14th in Dunlewey, Co. Donegal.

The event is organised by Excel Sports (Eunan Quinn - Ballybofey), and is now regarded as Ireland's premier mountain running event, and voted by participants as the toughest and best event in the country.

There were 2 distances the Seven Sisters Skyline 55k - part of the UK -Ireland National Skyrunning Series and the Sky Challenge 27k.

Skyline 55k.

The results reflect all those that officially completed the 55k route in its entirety. Those who didn’t complete the full route within the time limits, or withdrew are not listed.

Out of 148 starters, 118 finished officially.

The big news of the day was that there was a Female overall winner of the event, Isobel Oakes from Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Alan Kearney from Trim, Co. Meath was the Male winner in 7:41:58. He ran a good solid race, always in the mix all day and coming through passing young Oisin Brennan from Co. Antrim in the second half of the course to claim victory and a super result.

Oisin Brennan took the race on from the start and had a brilliant run despite only 22yrs of age. He improved from 6th place in 2020 improving to a 7:58.33. Definitely one to watch in the future. Niall Farquharson from Belfast was a surprised podium finisher having a great run coming from behind to claim 3rd place, taking 95 mins of his 2020 time on this 3k longer route with a 8:03:46.

The female race was a one sided affair. Having won the Gaelforce Skyrun in July Isobel Oakes from Co. Leitrim took off from the start, never out of the top 4-5 overall in the first half, and slowly reeling in all the men catching Alan Kearney on Errigal North Face to claim an amazing victory in the 2021 edition, in what was a world class performance on this brutal course. She made it look easy and seemed to be ‘floating along’. Her time of 7:41:58 will take some beating having taken over 40 mins of the previous course record on this 3k longer route.

Helen Brown made the trip from Gloucestershire in England and got rewarded with a second place finish after some patient running, and using her experience to claim a podium place in a time of 8:40:34. Ellen Vitting from Trim, Co. Meath had another solid performance running strong all day to claim third, following her second place finish in 2020.