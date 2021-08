Gardai are investigating an incident in Raphoe during which a large coffee advertisement was damaged.

Just before midnight on Friday last, the fibreglass structure at McGranaghan's Supermarket was significantly damaged by a man who was wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

Garda Niall Maguire says the incident occurred at a time when a large number of people would have been in the area.

He is asking anyone with information to contact Gardai: