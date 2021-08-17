Kilcar appeal County Final result

The 2020 Donegal Senior Championship may not be finished with just yet.

Naomh Conaill made it back to back titles by taking a fifth crown last Saturday night beating Kilcar on penalties, the first time ever the county final was decided on spot kicks.

Since that historic win, questions have been raised about the number of substitutes Naomh Conaill used in extra time.

Kilcar have lodged an appeal this evening on the basis that the winners took on four substitutes during the two ten minute periods of extra-time.

The rules permit three.

If an appeal is to be successful, Naomh Conaill could be fined, force to play a replay or lose the game.

The 2021 Championship is due to start on the second weekend in September.