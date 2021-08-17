Increase in demand for beds at hospitals in the North West today

There's been a jump in the number of people waiting on a bed at hospitals in the North West today to 58.

While there's been a slight decrease in the number of people awaiting a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital to 25 with 7 people waiting on a bed in the Emergency Department and 18 on wards elsewhere in the hospital, there's been a significant rise at Sligo University Hospital.

According to the latest INMO Trolley Watch report, 33 people are waiting on a bed there as of this morning with 23 of the patients waiting in the ED.

Nationally, 284 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning.