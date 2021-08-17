Homecoming this Friday for Brendan Boyce

Milford Community Games in conjunction with Milford AC will host a homecoming welcome for Brendan Boyce in Milford this Friday the 20th of August.

Brendan put in a tremendous performance in the Tokyo Olympics to finish 10th overall in the men's 50km walk.

The local community would like to acknowledge that performance by welcoming him back to his home town two weeks after his heroic performance in the heat of Sapporo, where the endurance events took place.

His family and supporters will meet up with Brendan at the Silver Tassie Hotel on Friday evening around 5.30pm as he will be on route from his home in Cork.

The cavalcade will make its way to Milford for an outdoor presentation at the council offices in Milford at 6pm approximately.

Everyone Welcome.