E-Scooters seized by Gardai in Buncrana

Two e-scooters have been seized in Buncrana this week.

Gardai say e-scooters are considered Mechanically Propelled Vehicles and are subject to the regulatory controls that apply to other vehicles.

They have warned that e-scooters must be roadworthy, registered, taxed and insured.

However, it is currently not possible to tax or insure e-scooters and so they are not considered suitable for use in a public place.

The driver of an e-scooter must also hold the appropriate driving licence and wear a helmet.