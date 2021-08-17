A Donegal woman in Afghanistan says things are stabilising after the takeover by the Taliban.

Mary Ellen McGroarty from Mount Charles has been working with the UN in the country since October 2020.

She says at the moment, she is safe in her compound as things begin to settle.

The Taliban is issuing public messaging to reassure people they will not be punished, after it took full control of Afghanistan yesterday.

Order is said to have been restored at the airport in Kabul and flights are resuming after chaotic scenes of people desperately trying to flee.

Speaking live from Afghanistan, Mary Ellen told today's Nine til Noon Show that she hopes to get back to work in the coming days: