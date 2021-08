Gardai are appealing directly to three men believed to be involved in the theft of a convex mirror in Dunfanaghy to come forward.

On Sunday morning last between 4:30am and 5am two convex mirrors were stolen in Dunfanaghy and Portnablagh.

The mirror stolen in Dunfanaghy has since been recovered.

Garda Niall Maguire has confirmed that CCTV footage is available showing the men in a car and has warned unless they come forward, the images will be posted online: