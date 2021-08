The demand for Covid vaccines in pharmacies by 12 to 15 year olds is 'nothing like' as strong as it was among young adults.

The rollout among the younger age-group began last week.

Over 40,000 jabs have been administered by GPs, pharmacists and in vaccination centres.

Darragh O'Loughlin, from the Irish Pharmacy Union, says parents have lots of questions about the safety of the vaccines: