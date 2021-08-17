150 humanitarian visas being made available by Government for Afghans

Up to 150 humanitarian visas are being made available by government for Afghans, under the Irish Refugee Protection Programme.

The visas will mean they won't have to enter the direct provision system upon arriving here.

These 150 are in addition to 45 visas which were approved in recent days.

Meanwhile an emergency meeting of EU Foreign Ministers will be held later to discuss the bloc's response to the crisis in Afghanistan.

MEP Frances Fitzgerald says there needs to be a particular focus on the plight of women and girls in the country: