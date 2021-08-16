Tyrone welcome CCCC’s move on semi final

Tyrone GAA have welcomed the decision taken by the CCCC at national level, , to defer the All-Ireland football semi-final with Kerry.

They will now meet on Saturday the 28th of August, to allow Tyrone's large outbreak of Covid-19 in their squad to come under control.

The Red Hand County had previously stated they would be unable to field a team if needed to by next weekend.

In a statement released on Sunday evening: "Tyrone GAA welcomes the decision taken by the CCCC at national level, this evening, to defer the All-Ireland football semi-final between Tyrone and Kerry to Saturday 28th August, as a result of the transmission of the Covid19 virus among a number of players on the Tyrone panel."

"Tyrone has also paid tribute to Kerry GAA and its senior football team for its assistance and co-operation in creating the circumstances that allowed this decision to be reached."

"The Tyrone players and management will prepare as safely as possible, in the continuing difficult circumstances, to ensure that the best available team will now fulfil this very important fixture."

It means the All-Ireland final has now been postponed further again, and will now take place on Suturday the 11th of September.