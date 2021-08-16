Two teenagers missing from Derry

Police in Derry are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of two teenagers missing from the city since last week.

17 year old Sophie Hamilton was last seen leaving Altnagelvin Hospital just before 4pm on Thursday afternoon last.

She is described as being of slight build and approximately 5' 3" in height and was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a grey and navy hooded jacket and black and white trainers.

Meanwhile, Anastasia Loginova who is 14, has been missing from the Waterside area of the city since Friday.

She is described as being of a slim build and approximately 5' 1" in height and was last seen wearing a dark green jumper, black leggings and black shoes.

It is believed that both girls have travelled to the Belfast area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.