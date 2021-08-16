Police investigating ‘offensive’ banner placed on Derry bonfire

Investigations are underway into the placing of a banner on a bonfire in Derry last evening which is believed to have displayed threats towards police officers and a member of the public.

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones says the display of such material on the bonfire in Meenan Square in the Bogside has been perceived as both offensive and distasteful.

He says an evidence gathering operation was in place during the incident and the evidence will now be reviewed to establish if any offences occurred.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.