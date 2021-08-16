Noah's Bed Push gets underway this week.

A team has been assembled and will begin the 250km journey from Crumlin Children's Hospital, Dublin on Thursday and arrive in Letterkenny on Sunday.

Daniel O'Donnell is on board to push the bed the final stretch to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Noah Gooch, son of Highland Radio's own Lee Gooch has been receiving care at both hospitals since being diagnosed with cancer in January.

Nine charities including Crumlin Health Foundation, Letterkenny Hospital Children’s Ward and Hand in Hand Children’s Cancer Charity will benefit from money raised by the bed push.

You can donate via the following link

Former Highland Radio Presenter, Shaun Doherty, part of the Noah's Bed Push Organising Committee spoke on today's Nine til Noon Show: