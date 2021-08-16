Investigations continuing into death of Amanda Kinsella

Investigations are continuing into the death of Amanda Kinsella who died after falling from a moving bus on Friday afternoon in the Barnesmore Gap area.

The 27 year old was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin where she passed away following the incident at around 3:45pm.

She was hit by an orange Opal Vivaro van which was passing the bus as she fell from a side door.

Ms Kinsella who is originally from Co Carlow is believed to have been returning from a wedding when the tragedy occurred.

Inspector Seamus McGonagle reissued an appeal for information on today's Nine til Noon Show:

Meanwhile, tributes continue to be paid to Amanda Kinsella.

Ronan Dempsey of Palatine GAA Club, recalled her time as an under 12 player: