Donegal companies to receive large share of aquaculture funding

Donegal is to receive a large share of a €1 million fund announced by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Over €700,000 in capital grants have been sanctioned for 6 aquaculture enterprises in Donegal as part of a €2.4m total investment.

The grants have been made available under the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Programme and are co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union.

Minister Charlie McConalogue has confirmed a new Seafood Development Programme for the 2021-27 period is being prepared and arrangements have been put in place for an interim Seafood Capital Investment Scheme to ensure capital grants to aquaculture, fisheries and seafood processing enterprises continue to be available.