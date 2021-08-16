Carndonagh vaccination clinic to finish next week

The final COVID-19 vaccination clinics will take place in Carndonagh Community School next week and anyone who requires a first or second dose vaccine after that will receive appointments for the LYIT vaccination centre in Letterkenny.

Saolta has thanked management and staff of Carndonagh Community School for facilitating the clinics, saying it was an ideal space as there was sufficient room for vaccination booths, an observation area, and registration area while also being wheelchair accessible, with ample parking.

Since our first clinic on 30th June, the clinic administered around 1580 first and second dose vaccines, including 160 first dose vaccines on the August bank holiday.

Paul Hooton, Saolta Executive Lead for the rollout of the vaccination programme in the West and North West said, “We are very grateful to the management and staff of Carndonagh Community School for facilitating us to hold vaccination clinics in their building over the last few months. It was an ideal space for us to use as there was sufficient room for vaccination booths, an observation area, registration area while also being wheelchair accessible, with ample parking.

“I would also like to thank our colleagues in Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1, Donegal County Council, members of the Defence Forces, An Garda Síochána and the National Ambulance Service for their support and also, the people of Carndonagh and Inishowen.

“Since our first clinic on 30 June we have administered around 1580 first and second dose vaccines in Carndonagh, including 160 first dose vaccines during the walk-in clinic over the August bank holiday weekend.

“Anyone who has received their first dose in the Carndonagh centre and will be due their second dose after next week will automatically receive a text message advising them to go to LYIT to get their second vaccine. I would urge everyone to read their vaccine appointment text messages carefully to make sure that they know where their vaccine appointment takes place.

“Separately, we are working towards opening a satellite vaccination centre in Burtonport early in September and we will share details of that centre closer to the date.”