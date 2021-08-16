Bundoran RNLI tasked to help elderly man

Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat crew were tasked early this morning following a report of an elderly man falling in the town.
Just before 1am, Malin Head Coast Guard were contacted by the National Ambulance Service requesting assistance.
The man is believed to have been out for a walk and was treated at the scene at the West End car park and subsequently transferred to Sligo University Hospital.
Launching Authority for Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat Michael Goodwin says; “this is another example of the emergency services working together and we wish the gentleman well.”