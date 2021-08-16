Bishop “deeply regrets” Derry bonfire banner

The Bishop of Derry says he deeply regrets that one of last night's bonfires included a banner referring to Constable Ronan Kerr who was murdered 10 years ago.

Statement in full -

Bishop Donal McKeown’s comment on the burning of a banner on a bonefire on 15th August 2021

I am grateful that our community has experienced a relatively peaceful summer. That is in no small measure thanks to the dedication of many generous people who have promoted dialogue and organised cultural events.

I deeply regret that one of last night’s bonfires included a banner referring to Constable Ronan Kerr who was murdered 10 years ago. Such an action is highly offensive to the family of Constable Kerr and an affront to many both in the local community and further afield.

Every society needs an accountable police service. I encourage everyone to work together so that our police service is representative of the community it serves.

Bishop Donal McKeown

Bishop of Derry

16th August 2021