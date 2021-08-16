Anti-vaccine protestors target Foyle Arena vaccination clinic

A Foyle MLA has condemned those responsible for an anti-vaccine protest at a vaccination clinic in Derry at the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, protestors entered the Foyle Arena during a walk-in vaccination clinic for pregnant women, carrying leaflets and a megaphone.

They are said to have shouted abuse at a number of pregnant women attending the clinic.

Police are appealing for information and help in identifying the protestors.

Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin says it was traumatising for the women targeted: