Action taken to tackle pollution in Sion Mills

Northern Ireland has promised action to alleviate pollution from a watercourse that developed in Sion Mills with locals saying it has created foul smells and attracted rats.

Ricardo's Wood in Sion Mills has been polluted due to the discharge of liquid waste into a watercourse.

Both NI Environment Agency and NI Water have been aware of the problem since June.

West Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh has welcomed the commitment and NI Water says it believes the work will be completed in approximately three months’ time.