800 fans for Harps v Pats

Finn Harps have confirmed this Friday’s match vs St. Patrick’s Athletic has been designated as a test event and are able to increase capacity to admit 800 spectators to Finn Park.

Tickets were issued to match pass holders this morning. Match pass holders and 500 Club members will be given a presale period until Tuesday at 12 midday after which they will go on general sale.

There will be an Away allocation of 5% being given to St. Patrick’s Athletic fans.

Tickets will be available online, and from the office at Finn Park for those who are unable to purchase from the online shop.