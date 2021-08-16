1,558 new Covid cases in ROI, 1,306 in NI

A further 1,558 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed by NPHET this evening.

262 people are in hospital with the virus - up 14 in the past 24 hours.

51 are in ICU - an increase of 3 over the same period.

The Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan, says there's a "very high level of disease circulating in the community" and is urging people to get vaccinated.

UCC Immuno-virology Professor, Liam Fanning, says serious illness is mostly happening among un-vaccinated people..............

In the 14 days to midnight on Thursday, Donegal registered 1,475 cases of Covid 19, an incidence rate of 926.6 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national figure of 450.9.

That's still the highest 14 day rate in the country, although Monaghan's Seven Day incidence rate is higher, at 637, compared to 558.4 in Donegal.

1,306 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the North in the last 24 hours.

There have been three additional Covid related deaths.

334 patients are being treated for the disease in Northern Ireland, with 47 in ICU.