Tyrone’s semi final rescheduled again

Tyrone and Kerry's All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final has been rescheduled for a second time.

The game will now take place on Saturday 28 August.

The winner will then face Mayo in the final on the new date of Saturday 11 September.

The fixture change comes following Tyrone saying they would not be able to fulfill the fixture next week as they continue to deal with a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad.

The GAA has said this evening that times for both fixtures will be confirmed in due course.