Tributes paid to “fantastic” woman who lost life in Barnesmore Gap accident

Tributes are being paid today to the woman who passed away as a result of an accident on the Barnesmore Gap road on Friday afternoon.

The woman has been named locally as 27-year-old Amanda Kinsella, from Carlow. She had returned to Ireland from Bahrain, where she had been working and teaching, on holiday when the tragic incident occurred.

An avid Gaelic Football player, tributes from across the GAA community have been paid to her from her former clubs both here and further afield.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page, Palatine GAA club in Carlow said that Amanda "was a beautiful person with the most radiant personality and lit up any room she entered".

Her Bahraini club, Arabian Celts, said that "Amanda was just a fantastic person - on & off the pitch. Kind, funny and full of fun and adventure. She will be sadly missed by all in Bahrain who were lucky enough to know her".

You can read the tributes to Amanda on Facebook, in full, below: