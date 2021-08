Naomh Conaill were crowned Donegal Senior Football Champions for 2020 after they beat Kilcar 4-2 on penalties.

The sides had finished level after Extra Time at 2-07 to 0-13.

Anthony Thompson whos played every minute of every Naomh Conaill County final told Tom Comack he's delighted to get over the line...

Tom also spoke to Naomh Conaill goalkeeper Stephen McGrath...