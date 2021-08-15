Over 20,000 12-15 year olds have received first vaccine dose

Over 20 thousand children aged between 12 and 15 have received a Covid-19 vaccine so far.

Registration opened on Wednesday evening for 12 to 15 year olds to get a Pfizer or Moderna jab, with over 70,000 people in that age group reported to have registered to get a first dose of a Covid vaccine so far.

In total, more than 6.3 million doses have now been administered, with 81 per cent of adults in the Republic of Ireland now fully vaccinated.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid says uptake among 12-15 year olds has been really strong: