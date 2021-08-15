More medals at National Junior Championship as McGinley wins Danny McDaid 15k

There were more medals for Donegal athletes at the National Junior Championships in Tullamore this weekend as the Championships came to a close.

Sean McGinley completed a hattrick at the Championships, claiming gold in the 1500m after winning both the 800m and 3000m steeplechase last weekend.

The Danny McDaid 15k was won by Eoghain McGinley after he finished in a time of 50 minutes and 32 seconds with Gary Scully second in a time of 51minutes and 36 seconds whilst Marty Lynch finished 56 seconds behind Scully.

Eimear Gormely was the first lady past the finishing line in a time of one hour one minute and 52 seconds.

Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap...