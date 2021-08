Finn Harps moved out of the bottom two in the Premier Division on Saturday night after they beat Longford 3-0.

An own goal from Michael McDonnell and a volley from Ryan Rainey gave Ollie Horgan's side a 2-0 halftime lead.

Sean Boyd then sealed their with with seven minutes remaining.

After the game Sean told Deniese O'Flaherty it was all about getting three points...