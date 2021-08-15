IFA want “proper engagement” with Government over climate plans

The Irish Farmers Association says farmers are prepared to work with the government on solutions to tackle climate change.

It comes as The Business Post today reports the Minister for Agriculture has indicated that more ambitious climate targets could be brought in for the sector.

Minister and Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalouge made the remarks in a letter responding to the Minister for the Environment in March of this year around the Climate Action Plan.

Earlier this week, the UN released a landmark report that concluded human activity was responsible for climate change.

IFA President Tim Cullinan, is calling on the government to engage with their members on meaningful solutions to support the environment: