There was great success in Dundalk on Sunday afternoon for Donegal jockeys with Oisin Orr, Dylan Browne McMonagle and Luke McAteer all picking up wins.

Oisin Orr was the first of the trio to get his win, he rode the 18/1 Tynamite to victory for trainer David Marnane.

Immediately after Orr's win Dylan Browne McMonagle won on board Baldomero for trainer Joseph O'Brien.

The third Donegal winner came in the final race of the day with Luke McAteer claiming victory on the 4/1 favourite Mokholes.