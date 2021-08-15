Covid figures will continue increasing “for at least next 4-6 weeks” – Donegal GP

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer says there's now a "very high level" of Covid-19 in communities across the country.

2,074 new cases were reported yesterday - the highest number since the end of January, with 43 patients currently in ICU.

County Donegal, as well as counties Monaghan, Mayo, Galway, Roscommon, Louth and Cavan have some of the highest incidence rates in the Republic currently.

Donegal GP Denis McCauley from the Irish Medical Organisation expects case numbers to continue climbing over the next 4-6 weeks...