The Department of Health has reported 1,758 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland this Sunday afternoon.

As of 8 o'clock this morning, 248 patients are in hospital with the virus.

48 of those are in intensive care units, an increase of 5 over yesterday's figure.

As of the latest HSE figures, Donegal still has the highest 14-day incidence in the country however at 900.8 cases per 100,000 of the population - over double the national average of 440.3.