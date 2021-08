There were wins in the Donegal Senior Hurling Championship for St Eunan's, Setanta and Buncrana on Friday night.

St Eunan's recorded a 1-16 to 1-09 over Sean MacCumhaills.

Setanta beat Burt 3-20 to 0-15, whilst Buncrana had a 5-21 to 0-04 home win over Carndonagh.