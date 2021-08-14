“We’re just delighted”- Martin Regan

Naomh Conaill are the Donegal Senior Football Champions for 2020 after they beat Kilcar 4-2 on penalties after the game finished 2-07 to 0-13 after Extra Time.

Goals in normal time from Ciaran Thompson and Kevin McGettigan looked to seal the Glenties men's win but Kilcar kicked two scores late on to force Extra Time.

Both sides notched a point each in Extra Time before Ciaran Thompson netted the winning penalty for the defending champions

Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan told Ciaran O'Donnell his side are delighted with the win...