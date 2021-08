12 to 15 year olds are receiving Covid-19 jabs in most vaccination centres today and tomorrow, including in County Donegal.

Clinics throughout the country are administering first doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to this age-group.

Registration opened on Wednesday evening, and the first appointments started yesterday.

Public health expert, Gabriel Scally, says the take-up has been very impressive - with over 71,000 registering by yesterday evening: