Tyrone not to field in All Ireland Semi Final

Tyrone GAA, this afternoon have confirmed they are not in a position to field a team for next Saturday's rearranged All Ireland Semi Final against Kerry.

You can read the full statement released by the County board below.

Tyrone GAA Statement Re All Ireland Semi-final Tyrone V. Kerry

"This morning, the Tyrone GAA Management Committee has decided that it is not in a position to field its senior football team in the rescheduled All-Ireland football championship semi-final in Croke Park, on next Saturday.

Having received expert medical opinion on the existing, and future health and welfare of the players who contracted the Covid19 virus during the period of this last two weeks, and following consultation with the team's management, this decision has been made with the greatest reluctance, and with deep regret.

It is acknowledged that the decision taken will cause major disappointment and significant inconvenience for the Association, in general, the GAA fraternity of Kerry, and especially for Tyrone's patrons and supporters, but the welfare and safety of players has been the over-riding factor in all considerations of this difficult situation."