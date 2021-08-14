National Heritage Week begins today

"Heritage newcomers" are being encouraged to take part in National Heritage Week.

The event which runs until tomorrow week is kicking off today across the country, with more than 20 events available in County Donegal.

Some highlights include exhibitions at the Donegal County Museum such as 'Conflict to Division, Donegal 1919-1923’ and ‘The Railways of County Donegal’ at the County Museum in Letterkenny, along with many others.

More details about Heritage Week, and the events being held across the county and the country are available at heritageweek.ie.

Some of the other events taking place in Donegal include:

Become a Donegal Museum Detective: A fun and educational family backpack available to borrow, free of charge on from Donegal County Museum. The pack contains a variety of activities which have been designed to engage children and families with the exhibitions. After completing the activities, participants will obtain a Donegal Museum Detectives Passport stamped and there will be something to take home.

Donegal Vintage Car and Tractor Run: Donegal Railway Heritage Centre’s annual vintage run will take place on Sunday, 15th August. The vintage car and tractor run will start at the Railway Centre in Donegal Town, Tyrconnell Street, just below Donegal Castle, and end at Biddy O’Barnes.

The Influence of Colmcille on An Tur Gloine movement: A talk by Dr David Caron about St Eunan's Cathedral's famous north transept window, celebrating the life of St Colmcille. And created by the artists of An Túr Gloine. The talk will focus on the series of An Túr Gloine (Tower of Glass) stained glass windows in Letterkenny Cathedral.

Heritage Council Head of Conservation, Ian Doyle says more information about this weekend's events is available on its website.