Naomh Conaill have retained the Dr Maguire Cup after they beat Kilcar 4-2 on penalties.

After normal time, it finished Naomh Conaill 2-06 Kilcar 0-12, both sides then fired over a point each in Extra Time to send the game to penalties.

Man of the match, Ciaran Thompson scored the winning penalty for Naomh Conaill to add to his 1-05 scored throughout the 70 minutes.

Oisin Kelly, Brendan Kilcoyne and Martin McHugh whilst Brendan Devenney and Gary McDaid gave their thoughts to Ciaran O'Donnell...