Institute suffer third successive league defeat

Institute suffered their third successive NIFL Championship defeat, this time losing 5-1 away to Newry City.

John McGovern fired in the first two goals for Newry before Daniel Hughes and James Teelan doubled their lead at half time.

Decky Carville notched his side's fifth before Benny McLaughlin scored a consolation goal for Stute.

The defeat see's Institute remain bottom of the table.

Elsewhere in the league Dergview were beaten 2-1 away to Loughgall Andrew Hoey and Nedas Maciulaitis with the goals for the hosts before Kieran Farren pulled one back for the Castlederg side.